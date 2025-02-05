Heather Rae El Moussa posts honest tribute for son’s second birthday

Heather Rae El Moussa is honouring her little boy!

The former Selling Sunset star is a mum to her two-year-old son Tristan, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her husband, Tarek El Moussa. Heather is also a stepmother to Tarek’s two older children – daughter Taylor (14) and son Brayden (9).

On Friday (January 31), Heather celebrated the second birthday of her little boy, Tristan. To mark the special occasion, the reality star has now paid a meaningful tribute to him!

On her Instagram page, the 37-year-old chose to share two heartwarming photos of herself and her toddler.

“Reflecting on my baby turning 2 on Friday. It’s truly hard to believe. Watching him grow and learn brings me so much joy, and I love experiencing life through his innocent, beautiful spirit. But it’s also been very hard for me to see my baby grow up—I want to keep him my baby forever,” Heather began, before going on to make a candid confession.

“To be honest, I was never one of those girls who dreamed about her wedding or planned how many kids she wanted. There was even a time in my life when I didn’t think it would happen for me. I never imagined I’d date a man who already had children,” she continued.

“More than anything, I love being a mom. With all the stress and chaos in life, when I see him and hold him, I feel an instant calm in my whole body. He’s so pure, loving, and innocent. I watch videos of him as a baby and cry—mostly happy tears, but also because I wonder if I’ll ever have another baby. And when you love being a mom as much as I do, that thought is something I quietly mourn inside,” she admitted.

Heather concluded her caption by writing: “I am so grateful to be Tristan’s mommy and Tay & Bray’s stepmama. They have changed my life in the best ways and opened up such a beautiful, nurturing side of me. Happy 2nd year of life, my sweet Tristan Bear.”

Many fans have since sent Heather their support, with one commenting: “The best mama”.

“Such a handsome lil guy,” another replied.