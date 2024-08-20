Heather Rae El Moussa pens sweet tribute to ‘bonus son’ Brayden

Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating her stepson today.

The Selling Sunset star is stepmum to her husband Tarek El Moussa’s children- 13-year-old Taylor and Brayden, who turns nine years old today.

Tarek shares his eldest children with his ex-wife Christina Hall. Heather Rae and Tarek have a one-year-old son together named Tristan, whom they welcomed into the world together in January of last year.

Now, Heather is marking her ‘bonus son’s’ ninth birthday by penning a heartfelt tribute to him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a selection of sweet photos to her 3.1M followers of herself and Brayden spending time together with their blended family.

She captioned the adorable post, “Can’t believe my handsome bonus son is 9 today. When I met you, you were still running around in diapers and you have grown up to be a strong willed, lovable, funny boy”.

“You make everyone around you laugh. You remind me so much of your daddy and I am so lucky that I get to be your stepmom. I love you so much Bray Bray. Happy birthday love”.

Many fans of the reality star headed to the comments to praise the moving message Heather Rae wrote about her stepson.

One commenter wrote, “The way you love on all your kiddos is so heartwarming”.

“So sweet!!! I love this and how well you can all coparent together”, penned another fan.

A third added, “I love to see all your pictures with the kids…. You are an awesome stepmom/mom . Happy Birthday”.

She also unveiled more cute snaps of Brayden on her Stories and said, “It’s Bray’s birthday today!! I love him so much I can’t believe he’s 9! Time flies”.

Earlier this summer, Heather revealed is she and Tarek plan on having more children together.

In a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, the real estate agent explained, “I get asked this a lot. I guess it’s just a natural question, like we already have one amazing, adorable baby. I’m obsessed with it. I mean, we have such a full plate though. We do have three kids”.

“Tristan’s an easy baby, you guys. He is just – I love everything about it, I love everything about being a mom so it does make me want more kids. But then, a lot of people have said that you have one angel baby and then the second one ends up being like a terror. So that would probably happen to me. But, you know what? Whatever. So, I don’t know, we’ll see. You never know what’s going to happen”.