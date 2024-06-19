Heather El Moussa reveals if she plans on having more children

Heather Rae El Moussa has been opening up about expanding her family.

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her son Tristan into the world in January of last year with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

As well as being a mum to Tristan, Heather is a step-mum to Tarek’s older children- 13-year-old Taylor and eight-year-old Brayden, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

While answering some burning questions from her social media followers, Heather was asked if she and Tarek plan on having more children in the future.

The 36-year-old opened up to her 3.1M Instagram followers on her Stories when one fan asked, “Do you & Tarek want to have any more babies?”, in a Q&A.

Heather replied by confessing, “I get asked this a lot. I guess it’s just a natural question, like we already have one amazing, adorable baby”.

“I’m obsessed with it. I mean, we have such a full plate though. We do have three kids”.

The reality star went on to admit, “Tristan’s an easy baby, you guys. He is just – I love everything about it, I love everything about being a mom so it does make me want more kids”.

“But then, a lot of people have said that you have one angel baby and then the second one ends up being like a terror. So that would probably happen to me. But, you know what? Whatever”.

Heather concluded her response by revealing, “So, I don’t know, we’ll see. You never know what’s going to happen”.

Heather recently penned a heartfelt tribute to Tarek on Father’s Day, thanking him for making her a mum.

In the touching message, Heather Rae wrote, “You put us before yourself. You always show up for the kids and make time even though you’re schedule is crazy”.

“Thank you for making me a mama and trusting me to help you raise Tay and Bray from the moment we met. I love you, Tay , Bray and Tristan love you and Bugsy girl loves you”.