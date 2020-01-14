Heartbroken? These 5 rom-coms will make you believe in love again

Are you nursing a broken heart? Given up on men after another disastrous Tinder date? Ready to become a full-time spinster? We feel ya!

Modern dating can make you give up on love but we’ve conjured up a list of the top rom-coms that’ll give you those warm fuzzy feelings again.

Notting Hill

Hugh Grant. Julia Roberts. ‘90s fashion. Unreal soundtrack. What more could you want? This charming Richard Curtis movie is one we never tire of. It follows goofy bookshop owner William Thacker as he falls hopelessly in love with Hollywood actress Anna Scott. Watch it solely for the iconic Horse and Hound scene.

About Time

The movie that made us fall for Domhnall Gleeson. The love story is set in London where Tim falls for the loveable and fiery Mary, an American book editor played by Rachel McAdams. When Tim’s dad let’s him in on the big family secret, his life changes completely, but is it for the better?

Set It Up

This Netflix original is one of our go-to movies when we are feeling a bit miserable about my love life. The film follows assistants Harper (Zoey Detuch) and Charlie (Glenn Powell) as they team up to make their bosses fall in love, but will their meddling backfire on them?

The Back-up Plan

We couldn’t leave J.Lo out of this list (we’re not the Academy Awards) but trying to pick one of her best rom-coms was a tricky one. Between Maid In Manhattan, The Wedding Planner and Shall We Dance? The Hustlers actress has enough rom-coms to keep us entertained for days, but The Back-up Plan has to be our favourite. Zoe decides to give up on her search for Mr Right and has a baby on her own. But on the day she’s artificially inseminated, she meets her perfect match.

Someone Great

On the heels of a blind siding breakup, music journalist Jenny braces for a new beginning- and one last adventure with her closest friends. Starring Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise, this movie really tugs at your heart strings. It’s witty, beautifully raw and the perfect antidote for a broken heart.