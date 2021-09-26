Heading to college? This is the only soap you’ll need!

As students prepare to return to college campus later this month and with many leaving home for the first time, Dr. Bronner’s, the organic and fair trade certified personal care range, has the perfect product for college students in the form of its 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Soap, an essential pack for any cleaning task this back to college season!

A must-have in any busy college household, the Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Soap is concentrated, biodegradable, versatile, and effective. From cleaning the floors, washing laundry, to washing in the shower, and more, the Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Soap (€10.95 – 236ml) is ideal for any college student. Save the stress of cleaning with an all in one bottle of magic! Made with organic and certified fair-trade ingredients, this multi-purpose soap is suitable for just about any cleaning task from the body to the floors!

Packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle that is also recyclable, this liquid soap is available in a variety of scents including Unscented Baby Mild and eight scents, including Peppermint, Lavender, Green Tea, Eucalyptus, Citrus, Almond, Rose, and Tea Tree. Some of the 18 uses include;

Household Tasks – Cleaning floors, windows, kitchen and bathroom.

Body Wash – Perfect for the shower and bath

Stain Remover – lather one or two drops of soap on a sponge.

Dishwashing Liquid – for those on clean up duty, citrus scent recommended.

Laundry Handwash – washing clothes, home fabric items.

Make Up Brush Cleaner – Perfect for cleaning cosmetic, make-up brushes.

Check out the full 18-in-1 uses and information on how to dilute here.

Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Soap is also available in an All One Pure-Castile Bar Soap (€6.95 – 5oz) perfect for the college gym bag.

In addition to the 18-in-1 Pure-Castile Soap, the Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Hygiene Spray (€6.95 – 60ml) in either Peppermint or Lavender are an excellent and efficient hygiene addition for students on the go. The spray contains the active ingredient, ethyl alcohol, which is 99.9% effective against germs, and allows students to sanitise more than just their hands. If they need to sanitise their lecture desk, perfect for the bus or train when traveling home the weekends, they can just spray and wipe! Organic glycerin, which naturally draws moisture into the skin, is added to the hand spray rather than synthetic petrochemical thickeners, leaving a smooth after-feel that is not sticky or drying.

The Dr. Bronner’s range is stocked in health stores and selected pharmacies nationwide and can also be purchased online at www.drbronner.ie