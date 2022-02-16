Head to Aldi’s Big Pet Event to avail of some paw-some offers.

Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, Aldi has everything you need to treat your four-legged friends this spring.

The Big Pet Event kicks off on in Aldi stores on February 17th – with a wide range of toys, beds, snacks and more on offer, it’s sure to set tails wagging!

Pet Collection medium plush memory foam dog bed

The 2-in-1 Cat Cave €13.99 is the perfect hideaway spot for your feline friends. Make them feel right at home with the selection of pet beds. Dogs and cats alike will love the Plush Pet Bed €29.99. Available in four different patterns, it comes with a removable and machine-washable cover. You’ve heard of man caves, but what about cat caves? Keep them snug with the Luxury Memory Foam Mattress €34.99/Medium or €39.99/Large.

Pet Collection dog coat harness

When it comes to going out and about, Aldi has all the bits and bobs you need to keep pooches looking and feeling their best. Make sure they stay cosy and warm no matter the weather with the Dog Coat Harness €5.99.

Pet Collection flying fox plush cord dog toy

The Pet Drying Glove €8.99 is perfect for getting dogs dry after a muddy walk (or even bath time!). Treat your dog to a puppy preen with the Cordless Dog Grooming Kit €24.99. It comes with tools to keep your dog’s coat and nails looking prim and proper.

Pet Collection cordless pet grooming kit

If there’s one thing pet’s love, its play time. Aldi has a selection of toys sure to guarantee hours of fun like the Duo Fabric Bone Dog Toy €4.99 or Cord Plush Dog Toy €5.99.

Pet Collection 2-in-1 cat cave

After play time, they’ll have worked up an appetite! Show them what a good boy or girl they are with snacks like Felix Crispies €1.49 and Vitacat Healthy Balance €1.89. Langham’s Dog Chews €3.49 or Real Pig Ears €9.99/12 pack. For a healthy alternative, try Super 7 Dry Dog Food €9.99/5kg or Superfoods for Dogs €9.99/1kg. For cats, Aldi has cat food offers that will make them purr with delight.

