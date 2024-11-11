HBO releases first teaser trailer for The White Lotus season three

Season three of The White Lotus is coming soon!

The critically acclaimed HBO series – which follows a group of wealthy vacationers whose stay in a luxury resort turns into something darker – has been a huge success in recent years, following its initial debut in 2021.

Since then, the black comedy has scored several prestigious awards, including wins at the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.

Back in November 2022, HBO renewed The White Lotus for a third season. However, production was halted last year due to the months-long strike by the Writers Guild of America.

Now, it has finally been confirmed that the anthology series will return next year for season three, and fans have been treated to a first look at the upcoming episodes!

The team behind The White Lotus took to social media last night to release their first teaser for season three, which also confirms which location the highly-anticipated season will be set in.

The brief clip showcases cast members Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan and Parker Posey checking into the new resort.

The trailer also confirms the return of Natasha Rothwell, who will be reprising her role as Belinda from season one.

“Welcome to the White Lotus in Thailand,” Blackpink singer Lisa teases in the clip, making her acting debut.

In the caption of the brief trailer, HBO penned: “Welcome to #TheWhiteLotus in Thailand. Season 3 of the HBO Original Series is coming to Max in 2025.”

Following the exciting update, many avid viewers of The White Lotus have been taking to social media to express their reactions so far.

“Can't wait until next year,” one fan penned on Instagram.

“Lisa is gonna be the star of this show I just know it,” another exclaimed.

“Need this so bad is an understatement,” a third fan joked.

Season three of The White Lotus will be available in the UK and Ireland next year, when it premieres on Sky Atlantic.