Having a bad day? Well take a look at the FLUFFIEST puppy ever

If you're having a bad day, then you'll be very happy you clicked into this article. 

Meet Buddy…the happy-go-lucky ball of fluff who has totally stolen our hearts. 

 

Typical  #rascal #stillcutedoe

A video posted by Buddy Dass (@buddy_dass) on

Buddy is a pure-bred golden retriever, who happens to have 22,000 followers on Instagram (casual). 

 

Wassup where we going? @starbucks ?! 

A photo posted by Buddy Dass (@buddy_dass) on

He has the most adorable, smiling face that could cheer up even the grumpiest of individuals. 

 

#tbt it's me  #baby Buddy 

A photo posted by Buddy Dass (@buddy_dass) on

If, like us, you cannot get enough of Buddy and his cuteness, head over to his Instagram for LOADS more adorable pictures.

 

Just a couple of guys doing #guy stuff 

A photo posted by Buddy Dass (@buddy_dass) on

You're welcome. 

