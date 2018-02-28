Having a bad day? Well take a look at the FLUFFIEST puppy ever
If you're having a bad day, then you'll be very happy you clicked into this article.
Meet Buddy…the happy-go-lucky ball of fluff who has totally stolen our hearts.
Buddy is a pure-bred golden retriever, who happens to have 22,000 followers on Instagram (casual).
He has the most adorable, smiling face that could cheer up even the grumpiest of individuals.
If, like us, you cannot get enough of Buddy and his cuteness, head over to his Instagram for LOADS more adorable pictures.
You're welcome.