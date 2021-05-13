Have you heard about the new jackfruit range that’s coming out?

Do you ever get sick of cooking the same meals over and over? It can be really easy to fall into a rut with cooking, especially with the year we’ve had. We’re all craving a little variety and changing up in our routines right now, so when something totally new and delicious comes into the market, we get excited!

Jacked-Up’s Jackfruit range is your new, tasty and super healthy option for when you’re looking for a quick and easy option!

What is Jackfruit?

Jackfruit is a fruit that grows from a tree in its native Southern India. There are quite a few interesting things about Jackfruit: the tree produces tons of the largest fruit in the world, in fact up to 200 jackfruit a year. These fruit are not small and they regularly weigh up to 100 pounds! Not only is the Jackfruit tree resistant to extreme weather and a changing climate it’s also Jacked-Up with fantastic nutritional values! It’s strong, full of fibre, low in calories and has a great texture that changes as it ripens. Many say it reminds them of the texture and taste of pulled pork. A young jackfruit is subtle so is perfect for cooking with, it takes on all the flavours of whatever you are cooking with. But as it becomes more mature it becomes sweeter, perfect for smoothies and frozen desserts! A super versatile food, it can be used in lots of different meals!

‘JACKED-UP’s new jackfruit range is a 100% vegan chilled meat replacement dish packed full of fibre, low in calories and has zero sugar or fat. They have created three delicious vegan products full of flavour that will allow you to enjoy nutritious jackfruit in all its glory. These jackfruit products contain nothing but jacked up tasty goodness. Packed with nutrients, all that Jacked-Up has done is add the best flavours such as Smokey Pulled BBQ, Spicy Tex Mex, and flavoursome Indian Curry.

Jackfruit is low in sugar and calories and has the additional benefit of being similar in taste and texture to a recognisable food making it the ultimate meat replacement. Vegan and vegetarian food trends have been increasing year on year as the public become more knowledgeable about the choices they have and the positive effects of a plant-based diet.

This brand new product range can be consumed hot or cold, as they are or added to salad bowls, used as pizza toppings, burger fillings, or for tacos and wraps. The uses are endless!

Jacked-Up was the brainchild of business partners Gursharan Singh and Binu Varghese. This exciting food start-up was created in 2020 when the directors realised a clear gap in the market for healthy and tasty vegan alternatives in Ireland. Both directors have roots in India and are involved in the Asian retail sector and food distribution industry with 20 years of experience in Ireland, which provided access to an authentic main ingredient for a new vegan product – jackfruit.

Each Jacked-Up dish is 100% vegan (approved by the Vegetarian Society), low in fat, high in iron, fibre and vitamin E and C. A chilled product Jacked-Up has a 21 day shelf life and is packaged in environmentally sustainable packaging which is up to 85% recycled. Every 64 grams (1/2 a cup) of jackfruit contains approximately 40 calories, zero sugar, zero fat and two grams of protein – it just couldn’t be any healthier if it tried!

Singh said of the range, “Jacked-Up was born from a desire to provide a nutritional, tasty meat-replacement meal that could be enjoyed by vegans and vegetarians as well as everybody else. We wanted to be the ones to introduce this super-tasty superfood to Ireland as we couldn’t believe it wasn’t popular here.

“So, we set out to create a new vision, a new way for Irish people to enjoy meals. And not only does jackfruit taste good, it’s packed full of nutritional benefits and is the ideal meat replacement.”

Varghese added, “I first came up with the concept as I grew up with jackfruit in southern India. It’s so popular there, I Just knew it would also be popular here. Gursharan and I grew up eating it in our families. it’s also considered very special to serve jackfruit at your wedding!”

The full range consists of;

Jacked-Up Tex Mex:

Jacked Up’s authentic southwestern style is 100% vegan high in vitamin c, Soya free, A source of vitamin E, low in fat and A source of fibre.

Jacked-Up Indian Curry:

Be ready to be transported! Enjoy the delicious aromatic spices of our Indian curry meal. 100% vegan low in fat, low in sugar, soya free, a source of fibre and high in iron.

Jacked-Up Pulled BBQ:

A smoky blend of tomato and spices to create the perfect BBQ flavour in this delectable jackfruit meal. 100% vegan , source of fibre, low in fat and is Soya free.

The Jacked-Up range is made in Ireland and comes in 300g portion for two, vegan approved and is now available in selected Supervalu stores and any good food stores nationwide.

Check out www.jackedup.ie for more details!