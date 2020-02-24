Breaking: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape. It is understood that he could be sentenced to 25 to 30 years in jail.

In January, the 67-year-old film producer went on trial facing five charges of rape and sexual assault. He pleaded not-guilty to all charges.

Following five days of deliberations, the jury of five women and seven men found the disgraced producer guilty on two of five counts.

Weinstein was not found guilty of predatory sexual assault or first-degree rape.

February 24, 2020 will be remembered as a landmark day for the #MeToo movement.

