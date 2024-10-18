Harry Styles shares emotional tribute following Liam Payne’s death

Harry Styles has become the latest member of One Direction to release his own personal tribute to Liam Payne, following his sudden death.

31-year-old Liam tragically passed away in Argentina on Wednesday (October 16), when he fell from the balcony of his hotel room.

Last night, the four surviving members of One Direction – Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles – released a joint statement on "the loss of our brother”, noting that they “will miss him terribly”.

Credit: One Direction / Instagram

Now, Harry has taken the time to release his own individual tribute after Liam's death.

The 30-year-old took to Instagram to post a photo of Liam on stage, before sharing his statement on the matter.

“I am truly devastated by Liam's passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” the As It Was hitmaker began.

“Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend,” Harry continued.

Adding condolences to Liam’s loved ones and his seven-year-old son, Harry penned: “My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all those around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

Before Harry shared his tribute, bandmates Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik also separately took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Liam.

Alongside a photo of the two of them on stage, Louis included in his statement to Liam: “I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.”

Louis signed off: “Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”

Meanwhile, Zayn shared a throwback photo of himself and Liam together, writing: “I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.”

Zayn added: “I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace, and you know how loved you are."