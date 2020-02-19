Harry Styles shaken up after he was robbed at knife point on night out

Harry Styles is said to be shaken up after he was held at knife point over the weekend. The Adore You singer was out on Valentine’s Day when he was cornered by a robber.

It is believed the thief held the singer at knife point and demanded money, which he handed over quickly. The incident occurred near Hampstead Heath in North London. The singer was out with friends at the time.

The Mirror reported that the Sign of the Times singer “acted quickly and handed over the cash.”

The Metropolitan Police stated that they were contacted on Saturday, February 15 regarding an incident which happened at 23.50 on Valentine’s Day.

They stated: “It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured however, cash was taken from him. No arrests and enquiries are ongoing.”

A source told The Mirror: “He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Despite the incident, the former One Direction member appeared at the Brit Awards in London last night.

Harry performed his song Falling from the album Fine Line, which was nominated for Album of the Year last night. Harry missed out on the award to rapper Dave.

Feature Image: Getty