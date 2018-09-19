Harry Styles cuddles animals in new Gucci campaign and we can’t DEAL

If there's one thing we love than Pumpkin Spiced Lattes in autumn, it's getting a peek at all the fabulous, glossy perfection that is Autumn/Winter high-fashion campaigns.

We're totes emosh looking at the handbag or coat we'd literally kill our BFF to own. But because life is just that kind, we'll have to settle for A, dreaming about said purchase (or untimely passing of frenemy) or B, finding comfort in new photographs of Harry Styles – ahem, newly single Harry Styles – decked out in Gucci, cuddling farmyard animals.

And because we need a pick-me-up on this blustery Wednesday, we'll take option B – thank you, oh fashion Gods.

For their A/W19 men's tailoring campaign, Styles is featured in Italy, accompanied by a lamb, a goat and some piglets.

The hair on Harry! The suits! Harry! Harry and a goat! You get the idea. But don't take our word for it. Look at the perfection:

You are most welcome.