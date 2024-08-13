Harry Potter’s Afshan Azad gives update following birth of daughter

Afshan Azad has shared a heartwarming update following the birth of her second child.

The Harry Potter actress is known for her role as Padma Patil in the hit movie franchise.

Afshan announced the arrival of her second child, a baby girl, with her husband Nabil Kazi earlier this week. The couple are already proud parents to three-year-old Kyra.

Now, Afshan has posted a sweet update as she settles into life as a mum-of-two.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Azad posted a sweet selfie with her newborn in her arms to her 184K followers.

Adding text to the adorable image, Afshan wrote, “Not left each others side since she was born”.

Credit: Afshan Azad Instagram

When announcing her daughter’s arrival into the world, Afshan shared a sweet snap of her bundle of joy wearing a babygrow with a lemon and flower pattern online.

‘Hello world' and ‘I’m here’ were written on cute signs beside the tot in her cot.

Azad captioned the post, “By the Grace of God, on the 08.08, our perfect baby girl came into this world and completed our little family. Sub’han’Allah”.

“I feel beyond blessed to give my Kyra a little sister and a best friend for life – something I could’ve only dreamt of (Kyra looks like such a big girl now) I was clearly destined to be a girl mom forever”.

“I’ll be taking some well needed time off to rest and recover and soak up every single newborn baby deliciousness with my family as a MOM OF TWO”.

Afshan closed off by adding, “Thank you for all the well wishes and love”.

The mum-of-two announced her pregnancy on Mother’s Day as she showcased a sweet snap of her first-born touching her baby bump.

She captioned the post, “An extra special Mother’s Day this year to celebrate our growing family. Keep me and my family in your prayers. Allah Humma Barik”.