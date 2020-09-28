Harry and Meghan reveal whether or not they’re making a reality show

Since the couple signed a multimillion dollar deal with Netflix earlier this month, there has been a lot of speculation as to what their new production company will produce.

Many people are wondering if Meghan is going to return to her acting roots, with others pining for the Duke and Duchess to bring out their own reality show.

Reportedly, a source told The Sun that the royal couple were considering a reality television series, with Meghan eager for the public to see “the real her.” However, a representative for Harry and Meghan has finally come out to respond to these claims.

“The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows,” the spokesperson told Hello. According to a Netflix rep, “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women, but we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.”

Meghan and Harry outlined in a statement at the time they announced their new Netflix deal, saying, “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.”

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

“As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens,” they concluded.

It has been confirmed that their new production company will make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming, all to be available on the popular streaming service.