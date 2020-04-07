Harry and Meghan name non-profit organisation after son Archie

Harry and Meghan have revealed the name of their non-profit organization and it is incredibly sweet. The parents decided to honour their darling boy Archie by calling it Archewell.

The couple registered their non-profit on March 10, however, they did not intend on announcing anything until later in the summertime. However, The Telegraph released the paperwork as it was in a public domain.

The parents issued a statement after the information was released:

"Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name."

“To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

“We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

The non-profit is listed under numerous categories such as podcasts, clothing, movies, lectures and charitable services.

But a source told BAZAAR.com not to pay too much attention to all of the categories listed: “The list of trademarking categories is extensive for protection purposes only.”

Harry and Meghan hope to launch Archewell later in the year.