Much loved Irish company Abrakebabra recently launched their new, delicious “Doritos Abra Taco Nachos dish”, which coincidentally is the perfect way to get your Nachos hit today!

Today, on International Day of the Nacho, Abrakebabra are doing a deep dive on how the nacho came to be…

Let’s start at the beginning – what are Nachos and where did they come from?

Nachos were invented in 1940 by a now legendary maître d' named Ignacio Anaya who made his first batch for a group of U.S Military wives at a restaurant in Piedras Negras, Mexico. He named the meal after his nickname, Nacho.

Like the Doritos Abra Taco Nachos, the original nachos recipe had just three ingredients, tortilla chips (made from 100% ground corn, which is naturally gluten-free), cheese and pickled jalapenos (although the Abrakebabra version has delicious Irish beef involved to make it super delicious!).

When Ignacio Anaya died in 1975, a bronze plaque was erected in Piedras Negras and October 21st was declared “International Day of the Nacho”. Nachos are the most loved snacks in the world so celebrate today with a tasty Nacho heavy meal on this Nacho fest day at your nearest Abrakebabra!

Here are a few fun facts you need to know about Nachos and why Irish people can’t get enough of them!

County Cork takes the title of being the county that eats the most Nachos (according to Abrakebabra staff who said the nachos dish is selling like, well, hot nachos!) Pregnant women in Ireland crave Nachos more than any other food… or so say the staff at Abrakebabra Dame Street where they fly out (maybe because it is near the Rotunda)! According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the largest nachos dish ever made was at the University of Kansas stadium. It took 80 people to assemble 860 pounds of nacho cheese, 860 pounds of beef, 1,200 pounds of beans, 315 pounds of jalapeños and 600 pounds of tortilla chips to create the dish! Nachos can take many forms, and many Irish people have gotten creative in making their own version of a nachos dish. There has been Nacho Lasagne, Chocolate Nachos and even Spicy Nacho flavoured Beer served in Ireland! Tortilla chips are the triangle chips and half of the nacho dish. The other half is the various toppings and sauces used, and together they make the dish called nachos. A tortilla chip is not a nacho, but if you put some cheese sauce on it, it becomes a nacho! ‘Irish Nachos’ is a dish served in U.S restaurants to celebrate St. Patrick's Day but, plot twist, they aren’t nachos at all, they’re just potato skins!

For now, you are best off letting the experts at Abrakebabra take care of serving you the best nachos dish today and ordering the Doritos Abra Taco Nachos to mark this special day!

We’d love if you could give us a shout out on your show and tell everyone they can get their nacho fix at their nearest Abrakebabra today!