Happy 25th birthday Zendaya! We look back on the actress’s most iconic red carpet looks

It’s Zendaya’s birthday! And in honour of the ex-Disney channel star’s 25th birthday, we want to celebrate her by looking back on some of her most iconic looks throughout the years.

A true style icon, the actress always turns heads at every red carpet she rocks up to, with jaw-dropping slits, stunning fabrics and truly incredible hairstyles. We’re not surprised she began her career as a child model – she’s been serving up looks her whole life!

In recent years, she’s broken out of her Disney shell to star in some incredible franchises like Spiderman: Homecoming as well as more hard hitting pieces like Malcolm and Marie. Some of her most loved roles include her part on The Greatest Showman and her character in HBO’s Euphoria – our girl has come a long way since her Shake It Up days with fellow Disney alum Bella Throne!

One of the first moments that Zendaya really took our breath away was back in 2016 at the Golden Globes in this dramatic blood-red gown. Tiered, sophisticated and truly elegant, it left our jaws on the floor to see her transition from her young, girly style into something more grown up and chic, a sign of the illustrious fashion future that was to come.

The 2016 Met Gala of the same year told us Zendaya didn’t come to play. With a statement hairstyle and almost chainmail-like gold slinky gown, perfectly fitting the Manus X Machina theme – she understood the assignment in this metallic, stunning number!

Where were you when you first saw Zendaya in her Dolce&Gabbanna gown at the 2017 Met Gala? The look: iconic. The hair: iconic. The girl? ICONIC! In this spectacular, tropical look, Zendaya broke all the rules in the best of ways.

Okay, this is very quickly just becoming an appreciation post of Zendaya’s Met Gala looks but come on! Look at this! Unbelievably cool, you can really see her performative side come out here with this modern feminine knight look that’s an alternative and modern take on the mediaeval look.

The MTV movie awards of 2018 had our girl looking good enough to eat – literally! The structured brown leather gown had the actress and style icon captioning her Instagram post ‘Lookin like a fine ass unwrapped, caramel filled Hershey’s kiss.’ Either way, we adore this look.

Zendaya wore this look to the GQ Men of the Year awards and she 100% should have won best-dressed regardless of gender. The daring slit, smoky eye and corset detailing make this look one of her all-time best, with the bold colour scheme complimenting her colouring perfectly.

Okay, last Met Gala one, I promise – but can you blame me? Our girl goes all out every year and for Met Gala 2019, she hit a peak that no one will ever be able to top again. Our girl stepped out in what looked like a fairly spectacular take on the Cinderella dress – but that’s not all! With a little bibidi boppidy boo from the magical Billy Porter, Zendaya’s dress came alive with lights and fairy dust! Iconic!