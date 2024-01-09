Hair bows are back! Here’s how you can recreate this cute trend

Hair bows are back!

Over the past few years, we have seen a rise in quite a few adorable trends – from 70s patterns to curtain bangs, our favourite celebrities have been giving us some iconic fashion inspirations.

In the last few months, we’ve noticed a surge in the amount of famous faces opting to sport hair bows. Whether it be on the red carpet or just a casual photoshoot for Instagram, we’ve been seeing hair bows everywhere recently. So, naturally, we’re eager to get involved in this latest trend!

We’ve scoured through some of the best accessories shops and picked out a few of our favourite hair bows on offer right now, to give you some inspiration. We’ve also paired them with some celebrity bow looks, so that you can continue the trend:

Gracie Abrams

Gracie Abrams is arguably one of the famous faces who started the bow trend off with a bang! Back in January 2022, the singer posted this cute snap of herself wearing a luxurious black bow in a half-up-half-down ‘do. To recreate this look, we’d recommend a bow like this black velvet one from ASOS. You can never go wrong with a black bow!

Nicola Coughlan

Not only is Nicola extremely elegant when playing Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, but she also carries that elegance into her personal fashion looks, too! In October, the actress wowed for Bridgerton’s third season press by incorporating these tiny, pink bows on both sides of her hair. If you’re someone that wants to subtly get into the bow trend, this could be the perfect look for you. These sweet bows from H&M look incredibly similar to Nicola's, and would complete any hairstyle.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber always brings the glamour to her Instagram posts, but the addition of a bow in this look just stole our attention! Bringing the classy vibes in September, Hailey chose to pin up her hair halfway with a neat black bow. If you’re a fan of this look but want to add a little bit of sparkle, this singular bow from Lovisa would be a perfect choice. Not only will it add some glitz to your look, but it will also keep those pesky flyaways out of your face.

Sarah Jessica Parker

We can’t lie, this one is the queen of all bows! Sarah Jessica Parker is renowned for her fashion sense, and this look is no exception. In October of this year, she stunned with this lengthy black bow that oozed sophistication. SJP got so much praise for this bow that she has now created her own version for her fashion brand. However, if you don’t want to splash the cash on the original, this long white bow from Urban Outfitters would honour it wonderfully.

Sadie Sink

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has wowed fans in recent years with her evolving fashion looks, and so it’s no surprise that she has gotten involved with the hair bows trend! Back in March, she looked beyond adorable with her red locks tied back twice in a low ponytail, with a bow attached to her lower scrunchie. If you’re looking to get your hair out of your face, these pink bows from Lovisa could be a beautiful addition to your ponytail!