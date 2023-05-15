Hailey Bieber reveals why she’s ‘scared’ about having children

Hailey Bieber has opened up about wanting children ‘so bad’ she ‘cries about it all the time’.

The model has admitted that even though she wants to welcome little ones into the world with her husband Justin Bieber, she is ‘scared’ about having children.

Speaking to The Sunday Times about the couple expanding their family, Hailey revealed, “I literally cry about this all the time!”.

Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram

“I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends”.

The 26-year-old went on to explain, “I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child”.

“We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe”, she added.

Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey’s fear of her children having unkind comments said to them online comes after she was accused of bullying singer Selena Gomez earlier this year.

Rumours of a ‘feud’ between the women were circulating after Hailey seemed to make subtle digs at Selena on social media but Gomez soon told her fans to stop sending hateful messages to Bieber after the model received death threats.

During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, Justin spoke out about wanting to have children with his wife one day.

The Sorry singer revealed, “I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out”.

Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few”.

Hailey and Justin secretly tied the knot at a courthouse in New York in September 2018.

The happy couple went on to celebrate the occasion with a lavish wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019 surrounded by their nearest and dearest.