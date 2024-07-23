Hailey Bieber discusses ‘stress’ of keeping pregnancy private

Hailey Bieber has been opening up about her pregnancy journey so far.

The model and her popstar husband Justin Bieber announced the exciting news that they’re expecting their first child together in May.

As her due date nears closer, Hailey has shared an insight into keeping her pregnancy private for the first six months and has revealed some symptoms she’s been experiencing.

During an interview with W Magazine, Hailey admitted she wanted to tell the world about her pregnancy so she could ‘enjoy it outwardly’.

“I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff”.

The 27-year-old continued, “I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly”.

“I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life”.

Opening up about her pregnancy symptoms so far, Bieber confessed she had morning sickness, stating, “I don’t know why they call it that because it lasts all day long; we need to change the name”.

Hailey also revealed she thinks, “the internet is a scary place for a pregnant woman”.

“You see so many stories – traumatic birth stories, traumatic experiences – and I know that that’s very real. But I don’t want to scare myself”.

The expectant mum went on to reflect on her own childhood before speaking about expanding her family with Justin.

“I had a fairly normal childhood. Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognised that that was different”.

“I’m not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I’m very independent. I’m my own individual now, and I’ve built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories”.

Hailey added, “In the beginning [of pregnancy], it was super emotional for me. Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’. I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”