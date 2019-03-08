SHEmazing!
Hailey Baldwin’s ex like her Insta pic and Justin’s reaction is the BEST

The road of marriage never did run smooth, eh?

Deffo not  in the age of social media, that's for sure.

And even if you're an A-List celeb like Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, you're not spared from the pitfalls of it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before she was Mrs Bieber, Hailey dated singer Shawn Mendes and it seems the pair have stayed in touch.

Justin took to Instagram to post a few snaps of his model wife and Shawn couldn't help but press like.

OMG….not. 

While Justin's fans went wild about this, the singer wa  forced to step in and say something. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After a fan account uploaded a screenshot of Shawn’s ‘like’, Justin replied, ''They’re riends relax.”

To the point.

And  fairly, eh, fair, right?

Exes can be friends especially when one of them is not actually MARRIED, fyi. 

And judging by the OTT PDA posts from both Hailey and Justin about each other, we think that their relationship is a-okay and no amount of ''likes'' will rock it. 

