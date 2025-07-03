Gwen Stefani pens anniversary tribute to husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is celebrating!

Today (July 3), the ‘Hollaback Girl’ hitmaker is marking her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton.

In honour of the special occasion, Gwen has now taken the opportunity to share her adoration for her husband!

Earlier today, the 55-year-old took to Instagram to upload an adorable video montage of the happy couple, set to their song collaboration ‘Purple Irises’.

“7-3-21. Every day I thank God for u @blakeshelton,” Gwen penned in the caption of her video.

“Happy anniversary I love u so much,” she added.

Following her heartwarming tribute, many of Gwen and Blake’s fans have since been expressing their own well-wishes.

“Happy Anniversary to you both and many many more wonderful years together,” one follower commented.

“Omg omg happy anniversary, you guys are the definition of true love. I’m so happy you found each other,” another replied.

“Happy Anniversary!!! Love this video!!!” a third fan added.

In October 2023, during his speech to Gwen at her ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake recalled how he first met his wife on the set of The Voice in 2014.

“She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it," he teased.

"She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near — it was chaos," he continued, referring to Gwen’s three sons – Kingston (19), Zuma (16) and Apollo (11).

“It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job. Standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life. And I got to tell you all, that’s rare in this business," Blake added.