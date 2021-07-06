Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married over the weekend in a gorgeous secret ceremony

The love story of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton continues! There’s been rumours circulating for days that the pair got married over the 4th of July weekend and the Hollback Girl singer confirmed it last night with stunning Instagram posts of her wedding dress and after party outfit.

Rumours first began swirling when Stefani published a post on June 11th with the title ‘SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED’, which had fans ears perking up, especially since the singer had just returned from her fiancé’s sprawling 1,200-acre ranch in Oklahoma.

Stefani (51) and Shelton (44) got engaged last October in 2020, having been first linked back in 2015 when they met as judges on the singing competition series ‘The Voice’. Both singers were finalising divorces at the time, with Gwen having previously been married to Gavin Rossdale and Blake splitting from country singer Miranda Lambert after a four year marriage.

Gwen shares three children with Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, all of whom were very involved in the wedding. Rumour has it, Blake even asked the boy’s permission before asking Gwen to marry him! So sweet!

Stefani and Shelton have shared their love of music as well as their love for each other over the years, having recorded a number of duets together, including ‘Nobody But You’, ‘Happy Anywhere’ and ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’.

The pair apparently had an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma with close friends and family all making appearances. The romantic setting included a chapel and lots of glamping-style cabins for guests to stay in overnight.

Gwen seems to have had a costume change halfway through, changing into a short, frothy star-spangled dress by Vera Wang that she paired with high, white cowboy boots in a stunning and fun look.

Saturday 3rd of July is when the ceremony happened, but Stefani only confirmed it last night with a stunning set of photos from the day. We can’t wait for more!

‘He’s so gifted and so unique and talented and he really is my best friend.’ Stegfani told Hoda Kotb on the Today Show a few months ago. ‘I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at happiness for a long time to come and it’s just a blessing, the whole thing, and it is a miracle.’

Awww, you guys!