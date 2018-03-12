Guinness pint cake you say? We’ll have 10, go raibh maith agat
If you can't drink Guinness, why not dive into it in cake-form?
This cake is made of Guinness and will be perfect as a Paddy's Day treat.
Guinness pint cake
Ingredients
- 250ml Guinness
- 250g unsalted butter
- 75g cocoa powder
- 400g caster sugar
- 150g sour cream
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 275g plain flour
- 2½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 150g cream cheese
- 200g icing sugar
- 100ml double cream, lightly whipped
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Method
Preheat an oven to 180°C.
Melt the butter and the Guinness in a pan over low heat. Add the sugar, vanilla extract and cocoa powder and mix well until smooth.
Whisk the eggs and sour cream together, add the Guinness mixture, then finally add the flour and baking powder and mix well.
Divide between Guinness glasses so they are about ¾ full. Place on a tray and bake for 40 to 45 minutes until risen and cooked through. Allow to cool completely.
Place all the icing ingredients into a bowl and beat until smooth and fluffy. Level off the top of the cakes and spoon the frosting onto the top of each cake so they look like a proper pint. Enjoy!