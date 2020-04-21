Greeting card company donating profits to Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom Moore has won the hearts of the world after raising millions of pounds for the NHS. The WW2 veteran hoped to raise £1,000 by completing 100 laps around his garden in Bedfordshire, but has completely surpassed that original goal. On Thursday April 16, Captain Tom Moore completed his final 10 laps out of his 100. He has now raised over £27 million and has promised to continue walking laps around the garden.

Over one million people have donated to Captain Moore’s JustGiving page. In honour of his 100th birthday, which falls on April 30, greeting card company thortful.com will be donating 100% of the profits for every 100th milestone birthday card sold up until Tom’s birthday. Captain Tom Moore is officially the nation’s hero. The difference his fundraiser will make is beyond incredible.

Happy stories like this are certainly needed during these dark times.

You can donate to his fundraiser here.