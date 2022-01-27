Green Isle survey reveals Irish households favourite veg!

Family favourite Green Isle has been at the heart of most Irish meals for decades. From the classic side dishes of garden peas, to flavorsome quick and easy stir-fry mixes to the more modern tastes of cauliflower rice, Green Isle makes it easy to eat well. Growing up with Irish families and helping discover new tastes, the Green Isle range of frozen fruit and vegetables has something for everyone to enjoy!

From evolving tastes to healthy eating trends, Green Isle has been enjoyed by families for generations. Carefully selected, picked at their peak and frozen at their freshest to lock in vitamins, minerals and flavour, enjoy the convenience of always having delicious, nutritious vegetables and fruit on hand no matter what mealtime requires. From family dinners, healthy smoothies to the perfect side dishes, check out a range of Green Isle recipes using the best of frozen food from www.greenisle.ie, Ireland’s trusted ally for good food.

A nation of meat and two veg, a recent survey of Irish households by Green Isle found that carrots and peas were the most common vegetable served up on the dinner plate as a child, with carrots still the most popular vegetable option for dinners today. Tastes have evolved for broccoli and cauliflower, with respondents agreeing that they were not a favourite as a child but are enjoyed as an adult. Boiling and steaming are the most preferred way to cook vegetables with 75% of those surveyed now considering and opting for modern alternatives to staple sides, such as cauliflower rice.

Eating together remains an important ritual for Irish households and 56% of those surveyed eat dinner together as a family or a household everyday with 75% of us having the same seating place at the dinner table. Frozen fruit and vegetables are popular items in Irish freezers for a variety of reasons with nearly three quarters of us now aware that frozen fruit and vegetables offer the same nutritional value as fresh along with being a convenient time saver, while 59% agree that frozen fruit and vegetables help to reduce food waste in the home.

Green Isle has put together some great recipes featuring some of their most popular products such as garden peas, Asian stir fry and cauliflower rice from www.greenisle.ie. On your next shopping trip, be inspired and enjoy all the nutrition and taste of having classic Green Isle staples to modern alternatives ready to enjoy straight from the freezer.

Green Isle Garden Peas 450g – RRP €1.60 or mix and match any 2 packs for €2.50. The classic and original Green Isle offering, Green Ise Garden Peas are packed full of nutritional goodness and are a great source of folic acid. Frozen at their freshest, locking in all nutrients, Green Isle Garden Peas are perfect for salads, side dishes, fritters and more! Vegan friendly and containing no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, each 80g portion counts as 1 of your 5 a day!

Green Isle Asian Stir Fry – RRP €3.00 – Perfect for a quick and easy lunch or dinner, the Green Isle Asian Stir Fry is a delicious medley of carrot strips, water chestnut slices, cut baby corn, green beans, red pepper, red onion and Chinese mushrooms. Green Isle Asian Stir Fry is a convenient, quality vegetable product that is simple to use, delicious and nutritious.

Green Isle Cauliflower Rice – RRP €3.00 – Moving with modern tastes, one of the latest additions to the Green Isle vegetable range, cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie alternative to rice, potato or pasta for healthy mealtimes across the week. Green Isle Cauliflower Rice includes two steam bags which contain two of your five a day. High in protein and a source of vitamin c which cooks perfectly in three minutes.

Green Isle Garden Mixed Vegetables – RRP €1.60 or mix and match any 2 packs for €2.50. Green Ise Mixed vegetables are a delicious combination of garden peas, baby carrots and sweetcorn, packed full of nutritional goodness and is a great source of folic acid. Frozen at their freshest, locking in all nutrients, Green Isle Mixed vegetables are perfect for soups, vegetable curries and lots more! Vegan friendly and containing no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, each 80g portion counts as 1 of your 5 a day!

Take time to check out the full Green Isle range of vegetable products. There’s something for everyone to enjoy. Mix and match across the Green Isle range, selecting any 2 packs for €2.50. Choose from Petit Pois, Broccoli, Country Mix, Mixed Vegetables, Sweetcorn, Garden Peas, Brussels Sprouts, Baby Carrots, Sliced Green Beans and Cauliflower Florets.