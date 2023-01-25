Green Angel’s haircare set is perfect for fixing damaged hair

The Love Your Hair Set contains a full size 200ml Green Angel Shampoo and a 200ml Conditioning Serum, packed with natural seaweed nutrients for beautiful healthy hair.

Lavender, neroli and mandarin essential oils give the high-performance haircare duo a deliciously uplifting fragrance, that really lasts.

Selling online, www.greenangel.com, and in Green Angel stockists for just €29.00, the new haircare bundle is worth €44.00, bought separately. As well as amazing value, the Irish natural skincare experts apply the same holistic approach to haircare. Treatments are both luxurious and natural and use only the finest ingredients.

The nourishing shampoo and serum deeply hydrate. They are rich in minerals and vitamins from hand-harvested seaweed, that help fix damage, to restore strong shiny hair. The pure botanicals, lavender, neroli and mandarin, leave soft, manageable, beautifully fragranced hair.

After shampooing, the conditioning serum can be applied to the ends of the hair, for best results leave for a few minutes before rinsing. A small amount of Green Angel’s Seaweed & Argan Oil (RRP. €25.00) can be used after styling to leave hair silky smooth. For best results, use the Love Your Hair duo together. The natural nourishing formula means you can wash and condition with Green Angel haircare as frequently as needed, with no irritating build-up.

Green Angel is a leading luxury Irish skincare brand, containing nutrient-rich seaweed and pure essential oils, which is made in Rathcoole, in County Dublin.

The award-winning range is available to buy online at www.greenangel.com, where regular exclusive offers and bundle deals can be found, or in local retail stockists which include pharmacies and leading department stores like Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s and Kilkenny Design.

The new Green Angel flagship store and café, with the complete range of luxury skincare and haircare preparations, as well as gorgeous scented candles, diffusers and room fragrances, is at Kilbride in County Wicklow, on the old N11 road at junction 18.