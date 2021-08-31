Great news! You won’t have to wait long to see the Love Island reunion!

Craving another fix of Love Island? You’re not alone, and apparently you won’t have to wait long!

This year’s Love Island series finished on the 23rd of August and rounded off an explosive series with a shock ending – two bombshells making Love Island history by coming in first place. Traditionally, at least one Island OG makes it through to the final, but both Millie Grace Court and Liam Reardon were later entries into the villa this year, making them your bombshell winners.

Millie and Liam took first place, Chloe and Toby came second, Faye and Teddy were third while Kaz and Tyler were fourth in an emotional and tense finale episode. But at the end of it while our winning couples hugged it out, Laura Whitmore sneakily announced the date of the reunion and it’s so soon!

The Love Island reunion will be taking place on Sunday September 5th on ITV2 and we’re BUZZING!

The Love Island reunions have typically been hilarious and sometimes tense events, with old rows rearing their heads and leftover bitterness sparking rows. And this season, there’s plenty of material to make things awkward!

Hugo and Amy’s painful exit interview from the villa and some of their comments made since then will be sure to spice things up, and throw Faye’s feisty temper into the mix an we’re in for quite a show! Between Liberty and Jake’s sad breakup, Kaz and Matthew’s awkward interaction (‘We’re done’) and the possibility of Lillie’s return spelling trouble for Liam and Millie, we can’t imagine having to be stuck in a room with people you had to vote off a show and make nice for a few hours!

That being said, there’ll also be lots of sweet reunions. We can’t wait to see Liberty and Kaz back together again and all the lads, who all got very close by the show’s end. Some of the islanders haven’t waited for the show’s end to reunite, as we saw on Faye Winter and Teddy Soares’ stories last night when he showed up at her door to surprise her after finishing quarantine.

So there you have it! We have a feeling it’s about to get explosive!