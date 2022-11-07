Great Lengths launches new fashion colours collection

Following extensive research, Great Lengths is introducing a new trend-led palette – including two different versions of the most popular shade, silver, to provide even more options for clients. Other bestselling colours have also undergone a makeover, with increased intensity and more choice, while three of its less sought-after shades will be discontinued to make way for the new creative colours.

The new colours offer infinite styling possibilities and create more opportunities for clients to experiment with trending looks without long-term commitment. From Mermaid Locks and Peekaboo Hair to Grey Blending, the latest shades are vibrant, contemporary and ideal for clients concerned about potential damage from permanent colour or bleach.

With names inspired by precious stones, the 12 new colours also include two shades of silver – Platinum and Graphite. Collection favourites include Rose Quartz, a cool, understated nude-pink, Cyclamen Onyx, a modern lilac-magenta hybrid and Lime Peridot, a zingy Billie Eilish inspired neon. The new palette feels modern and sophisticated, with names that match the luxurious quality of the hair and a never-seen-before intensity that speaks for itself.

Available as 16-inch lengths in both GL Pre Bonded and GL Tapes, the full new Fashion Colours Collection contains:

Platinum Silver – a cooler, more platinum silver for a liquid effect

Graphite Silver – cool, vivid and intense, ideal for adding incredible depth

Rose Quartz – a soft, elegant rose perfect for blending, even with the Natural collection

Flamingo Tourmaline – an intense cotton candy, more vivid than the previous Pastel Pink

Cyclamen Onyx – cooler but more intense than its predecessor Pastel Lilac

Purple Amethyst – a rich, modern and vibrant purple

Fuchsia Agate – extremely vivid, a fusion of Crazy Fuchsia and Magenta

Pomegranate Jasper – a powerful red with hot orange undertones

Sky Blue Sodalite – a sophisticated denim blue, combining tones of Pastel Blue and Indigo

Deep Sapphire – deep and intense, a sophisticated and contemporary blue

Peridot Green – sparkling and fresh, a bold, brilliant lime

Pure Emerald – a rich, intense and modern deep green

Great Lengths is now proud to claim it is the only hair extension brand in the world that has been awarded the prestigious B Corp status certificate for its efforts in sustainability.

Great Lengths is the also the only hair extension brand that works with the children’s charity – The Little Princess Trust. As the hair is of such high quality after use, it can be reused to make real hair wigs for children going through childhood cancer.

The new Great Lengths Fashion Colours Collection is available now in Great Lengths certified salons. To find the nearest salon, please use the salon locator on the website. For more information on Great Lengths please visit www.greatlengths.com/ie.