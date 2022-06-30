Grab the popcorn! Here’s the best shows & films coming to Netflix this July

It’s hard to believe it’s almost July already. This year is absolutely flying by. But, a new month means a new list of all of the great new shows and movies Neftlix are releasing to keep us entertained for the next while.

As we get into the heart of summer, there is lots to look forward to from festivals and concerts to family holidays. While you wait for your big summer events, a great way to pass the time is bingeing on Netflix and enjoying some of your favourite snacks. Netflix has lots of great shows and movies in store for us from comedies and action flicks to informative documentaries, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Here’s the rundown on what Netflix is bringing us this July.

TV SHOWS

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2– coming 01/07/22

Divided by distance but ever determined, our scattered friends face a frightening future. But it's only the beginning. The beginning of the end.

King of Stonks– coming 06/07/22

Desperate for start-up stardom, an overly-ambitious finance mastermind lies, cheats and schemes his less-than-authentic company up the ladder to success.

Resident Evil– coming 14/07/22

Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.

Mom, Don't Do That!– coming 15/07/22

After her husband’s death, a 60-year-old mom decides to find love again — to the joy and annoyance of her two daughters. Based on a true story.

Another Self– coming 28/07/22

Three friends take part in a therapy session in a seaside town and learn to work through unresolved trauma connected to their families' pasts.

Uncoupled– coming 29/07/22

When his boyfriend of 17 years abruptly moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over as a single man in his 40s. From the creator of Emily in Paris and Sex in the City, and the executive producer of Modern Family. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris.

MOVIES

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between– coming 06/07/22

Clare and Aidan make a pact to break up before college — no regrets, no broken hearts. But will one epic goodbye date offer them a last chance at love?

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls– coming 08/07/22

Click through this interactive special, helping superstar Ranveer Singh and adventurer Bear Grylls brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower.

The Sea Beast– coming 08/07/22

When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters — and make history to boot.

Under the Amalfi Sun– coming 13/07/22

A year after their romance began in Riccione, Vincenzo and Camilla reunite for a vacation on the picturesque Amalfi Coast and put their love to the test.

Persuasion– coming 15/07/22

Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities. When Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis)- the dashing one she once sent away- crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances. Adapted from the Jane Austen novel.

Too Old for Fairy Tales– coming 18/07/22

A spoiled gamer wants to compete in an upcoming tournament, but his mother's illness and an eccentric aunt force him to rethink his priorities.

Live is Life– coming 18/07/22

Five boys faced with the realities of adulthood unite for a final adventure: hunting down a magical flower that will make their wishes come true.

The Gray Man– coming 22/07/22

CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thronton). Gentry was once a highly-skilled agency-sanctioned merchant of death, but now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Rogue Agent– coming 27/07/22

The chilling story of career conman Robert Freegard and his unsuspecting victims.

The Entitled– coming 29/07/22

Unexpectedly dropped into upper-class society, an awkward woman struggles to fit in.

DOCUMENTAIRES

Girl in the Picture– coming 06/07/22

In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband — and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare.

How to Change Your Mind– coming 12/07/22

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and New York Times best-selling author Michael Pollan present this documentary series event in four parts, each focused on a different mind-altering substance: LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline. With Pollan as our guide, we journey to the frontiers of the new psychedelic renaissance – and look back at almost-forgotten historical context – to explore the potential of these substances to heal and change minds as well as culture.

My Daughter's Killer– coming 12/07/22

A father fights for decades to bring his daughter's killer to justice in France and Germany before taking extreme measures. A true crime documentary.

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!– coming 13/07/22

In 1971, a skyjacker parachutes off a plane with a bag of stolen cash — and gets away with it. Decades later, his identity remains a compelling mystery.