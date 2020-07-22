Government shares Green List, but warns public to stay home

The Government has finally published the Green List of countries from which the public can travel to without having to isolate for two weeks when they return to Ireland.

The list includes 15 countries, including Greenland, Italy and Norway.

The Government issued a statement: “Anyone arriving into Ireland from these countries will not have to restrict their movements. Passengers from any other country outside of those with a Normal Precautions advisory are asked to restrict their movements for 14 days. The list will be reviewed on a fortnightly basis, based on advice from officials including public health experts.”

Cabinet agreed on the short list in a late night meeting, but have urged the public to stay at home this summer to help suppress coronavirus.

The full list includes:

Cyprus

Malta

Finland

Norway

Italy

Hungary

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Slovakia

Greece

Gibraltar

Greenland

Monaco

San Marino

The public has been warned against non-essential travel since the beginning of lockdown, but people continue to holiday abroad. Staying at home in Ireland is one of the best things we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19. The country has worked tirelessly to suppress the virus, but travelling abroad and not isolating when you return home will tarnish the efforts and hard work we have all put in.

“The Pandemic is not over and the public health advice remains the same. The safest thing to do is not to travel.”