Got unwanted clothing? Let this worthy cause take it off your hands

We're well over half way through the first month of the year, and despite all our good intentions, 2018 has not been the fresh start we were hoping for.

Our gym shoes are collecting dust, dry January is out the window and our organisational skills leave much to be desired.

However, it's never too late to get back on the horse, and with spring just around the corner, it might be time to start thinking about ridding our wardrobes of all that pesky clutter.

Doing a long overdue wardrobe clear out for the Give Up Clothes For Good campaign @EnableIreland #GUCFG #DonateNominate @TKMaxx_IE pic.twitter.com/WPQBzazeXD — Darren Kennedy (@Darrenken) September 18, 2017

With the launch of its Give Up Clothes for Good campaign this February, TK Maxx are encouraging people to donate any unwanted clothes, accessories and quality homeware items to their nearest branch to raise vital funds for Enable Ireland.

A host of well known faces are putting themselves behind the campaign, and now you too can get involved to take action for children and young people with disabilities in Ireland.

Taking part is simple. All you need to do is bring any unwanted items to the special collections points located in all TK Maxx stores and nominate a friend or family member to do the same.

Share your donations and nominations using #GUCFG on Facebook and Twitter.