Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley confirms birth of identical twin sons

Penn Badgley has become a father again!

The You actor and his wife, Domino Kirke, have confirmed that they have welcomed identical twin boys into the world. The newborns join the couple's four-year-old son, as well as Domino’s 16-year-old son Cassius from a previous relationship.

Penn recently took to social media to announce the birth of his baby sons, as well as to give fans a brief glimpse of them.

Last night, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to post a video from his home, promoting his upcoming live event with his podcast, Podcrushed.

"Interrupting twin paternity leave to announce a live event @podcrushed at @symphonyspace Oct 14 NYC supporting the release of our book CRUSHMORE. Truly proud of this one. Please check it out! @podcrushed for all info," Penn wrote in his caption.

In the clip, the Gossip Girl star whispered the details of the live event to his followers, before he briefly panned the camera to the feet of one of his baby twins.

"There's tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up,” the proud dad stated in the video.

Following his quiet announcement, many of Penn’s fans have since been taking to his comment section to extend their well-wishes.

“Congratulations, and welcome to the world, little Badgley babies!” one follower commented.

“Congratulations on the birth of your twins. Hope Mum and babies are doing well,” another praised.

“Congrats Penn, you’re officially fluent in Baby Whisper,” a third fan teased.

On February 28, Penn and Domino – who tied the knot back in 2017 – announced that they were expecting twins together.

At the time, Domino took to Instagram to share black-and-white photos of Penn and their son kissing her blossoming bump.

“Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST! Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can’t think of anyone else I’d rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley,” she wrote in her caption.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in April, Penn expressed his hopes for his sons’ futures.

“They’re identical boys, so now we have four boys. You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure’s on us to raise them well,” he shared.