GORGE! 15 new pieces from H&M we can’t wait to wear

In need for a quick wardrobe update?

From colourful accessories to printed top and light dresses, we have found some exciting new arrivals on H&M that will instantly give a fresh new look to your outfits.

1. ANNA GLOVER x H&M patterned jumpsuit €39.99

2. Short denim jacket €34.99

3. Wedge-heel sandals €49.99

4. Wide trousers €34.99

5. Sunglasses €9.99

6. Lyocell dress €34.99

7. Bangle €9.99

8. ANNA GLOVER x H&M crêpe jacket €39.99

9. H&M+ Tailored shorts €22.99

10. Patterned kimono €22.99

11. Trousers with side stripes €34.99

12. Shorts with a long skirt €27.99

13. Suede shopper €79.99

14. Long jacket €39.99

15. Patterned viscose shorts €14.99

 

