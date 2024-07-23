Gordon Ramsay shares pride for daughter after latest achievement

Gordon Ramsay has been celebrating his daughter Tilly.

The celebrity chef has revealed how proud he is of his daughter in a heartfelt tribute shared to social media after her latest achievement.

Gordon has described himself as the ‘happiest dad in the world’ as Tilly graduated from university with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.

On Instagram, Ramsay unveiled a collection of photos to his 17.7M followers of him, his wife Tana and their daughters Tilly and Holly.

In the caption of the post, the 57-year-old sweetly wrote, “She’s Done it ! Can’t explain enough how proud we are of this one honestly with everything you’ve been up against”.

“And to see you graduate today with a psychology BSc makes me the happiest Dad in the World congratulations darling well done @tillyramsay”.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Tilly on her milestone day.

Football legend David Beckham penned, “Well done Tilly we are so so proud @tillyramsay @gordongram @tanaramsay”.

“Well done !!!”, wrote television star Bear Grylls, while chef Paul Ainsworth added, “The biggest congratulations @tillyramsay Absolutely amazing and pure hard work paying off”.

Tilly also commented on her dad's touching post to say, “Love you so much. couldn’t have done it without you and mum!! Xx”.

Tilly’s older sister, Holly, also penned a heartwarming tribute to her sister online that reads, “My baby sis has graduated!! You’ll always be my princess & I am so proud of you”, alongside snaps of them at the graduation and as children.

As well as sharing 22-year-old Tilly and 24-year-old Holly together, Gordon and his wife Tana share 26-year-old Megan, 24-year-old Jack, five-year-old Oscar and baby Jesse, who was born last year.