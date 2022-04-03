Google is hosting a guided walking tour of Dublin.

Dublin is home to many undiscovered gems and this March Google Ireland is collaborating with Alternative Dublin on the very first Google Search Hidden Gems Walking Tour, to reawaken curiosity in Dublin with Google Search. Attendees on this free guided tour will discover the city’s unique culture and visit hidden locations across the city through a Google Lens. Google wants to help people explore with the help of Google tools they have at their fingertips.

The Google Search Hidden Gems Walking Tour will show guests how Google can make everyday life easier using Google Lens while exploring the city. Google Lens helps people search and explore what’s around us in an entirely new way. Using a photo, your camera or almost any image, Lens helps you discover visually similar images and related content, with Lens you can search what you see.

The tour will be led by Alternative Dublin, an artist collective that aims to inspire curiosity and introduce a lesser-travelled side of Dublin, away from the tourist trail. These experts in Dublin’s best kept secret’ will show guests a different side of Dublin using Google Search. Guests will be guided to eight different locations over three hours, discovering Dublin’s unique culture through Google Search. The tour will visit a host of locations including street art, historical buildings, thrift shops, street buskers, the perfect photo spots and end with a delicious meal and drink in one of Dublin's hidden gems.

The Google Search Hidden Gems Walking tour will take place on Friday, 8th April. All attendees will need is a smart phone and the Google App which is available to download on the Play Store or Apple Store. For more information and to reserve a place on this free tour, please visit Alternative Dublin via the link here. Please note that while tickets are free there are a limited number of spaces only.