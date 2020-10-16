Good news for anyone with food intolerance

Twenty years ago, it was virtually impossible to have a food intolerance and to buy from a regular grocery store. For example, being coeliac, meant you were destined to eat cardboard tasting bread and pasta which when cooked, turned into what can only be called slop. Many retailers have worked hard to create ranges of food which cater for a person with a serious condition or just their own personal preference to avoid certain ingredients. This is particularly true of Tesco who have created and grown their 'Free From' range to such an extent that it's possible to pretty much buy everything you need from the range.

This week there was added good news for anyone with a food intolerance or those who suffer from conditions such as coeliac disease or allergies such as wheat, egg or milk as Tesco retains Free From Product Range of the Year accolade at 2020’s Free From Food Awards and scooped a tonne of awards for many of their products too.

Tesco Ireland has been once again crowned Free From Product Range of the Year at the annual Free From Food Awards which were held virtually this year. This is the fourth year Tesco has achieved the coveted title for its commitment to innovation and the breadth of range available in stores across the country.

As well as the Product Range award, Tesco took home 36 awards, including nine gold, 11 silver, eight bronze and eight merit for a wide range of individual products. The Free From Food Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in the field of Free From food production and supply. The Awards encourage and promote innovation and development in an ever-growing specialist food category.

Joe Manning, Commercial Director, Tesco Ireland commented: “We are delighted to have retained our Product Range of the Year title yet again this year. It’s an honour to be recognised at that level by the Free From Food Awards judges and to be awarded an additional 36 awards. Our teams are hugely passionate about what they do and continuously strive to offer the best range and quality of Free From products to our customers.”

Some highlights from the awards include Gold Awards for Tesco Gluten Free carrot cake, Wicked Kitchen Pink Beetroot Pesto, Tesco Free From chocolate eclairs, Tesco Free From Breaded haddock goujons, Tesco Free From Southern-fried mini chick fillets, Wicked Kitchen Nana’s mushroom bolognaise, Free From fusilli pasta, penne pasta and Tesco Free From plain crackers.

Full list of winners below: