Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt teases ‘exciting’ pregnancy update

Scarlett Moffatt is preparing to become a mum!

The former Gogglebox star is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson. The couple are due to welcome a baby boy into the world this summer.

Ever since she first announced her pregnancy in February, Scarlett has been teasing her 2.3M Instagram followers about her journey so far, as well as her thoughts on impending motherhood.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a brief update with her fans.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

“Hello everyone, I hope you are all alright!” she gushed at the beginning of her video message.

The mum-to-be then went on to reveal that herself and Scott have been taking part in more preparations for their little boy. “We’ve had a very exciting morning this morning,” Scarlett teased.

“So, our wonderful midwife came round and showed us – with a fake pelvis and a baby doll – just how you can give birth,” she explained.

“We went through all the different types of births that you can have,” she continued.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

The former I’m A Celebrity winner then admitted that the birth lesson left her with food for thought. “So yeah, I feel like I’ve got a lot to think about and a lot to research,” Scarlett noted.

“It’s just very, very exciting. It feels all a bit real now!” she exclaimed at the end of her video.

Scarlett and Scott initially announced their pregnancy on February 18, by posting a sweet video of their dog Bonnie sitting beside a sonogram.

Credit: Scarlett Moffatt Instagram

“It truly feels like a dream writing this caption,” Scarlett penned at the time. “Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all.”

“You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon,” she added.

The expectant parents later confirmed on March 24 that they will be welcoming a baby boy.