Gogglebox star, Leon Bernicoff, dies aged 83 following short illness

Leon Berincoff, one of the original stars of Channel 4's hit reality show Gogglebox, had died aged 83.

Leon, who joined the show with his wife June, passed away in hospital on Saturday following a short illness.

A statement form Channel 4 and Studio Lambert said:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad news that after a short illness Gogglebox's Leon Bernicoff passed away in hospital earlier today."

"Leon and his wife June were the first members of the public to be cast for Gogglebox back in early 2013, and they soon grew to become much-loved voices during the course of the show's 10 series to date."

"Leon's unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox's reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion.

"To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen. He will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family; cast and crew."

June has taken to Twitter to thank their followers for their kind messages of love and support, adding how Leon "would have loved reading and hearing how much he was loved,"

Thankyou Folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless! — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) December 23, 2017

Leon is survived by hif wife June, two daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.