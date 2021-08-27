Gogglebox star Andy Michael tragically dies at the age of 61

It’s another sad day for Gogglebox fans as one of the famed original cast members, Andy Michael, has passed away at the age of 61.

The official Channel four Gogglebox Twitter account announced the harrowing news this morning, revealing that Andy passed away after a short illness last weekend.

“We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness,” their statement read, continuing, “Andy passed away last weekend with his family by his side.”

We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Gogglebox star Andy Michael at the age of 61 following a short illness. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Andy will be truly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew. pic.twitter.com/9swH4JA0RN — C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) August 27, 2021

“Retired hotelier Andy, who brought much wit and insight to Gogglebox, was one of the show’s original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013. Beloved father to Katy, Alex, Pascal & Louis, and cherished husband of Carolyne, Andy was a much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family and he will be very sadly missed.”

“Our love and thoughts are with Carolyne and the entire family. The family have asked for privacy at this very sad time,” the statement concluded.

This tragic news comes only days after it was announced that fellow Gogglebox icon, Mary Cook, had also passed away at the age of 92. Mary regularly appeared on the Channel Four show with good friend Marina, who often shared brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.