Goggglebox’s Georgia Bell shares adorable pregnancy announcement

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell is about to become a mum for the first time! The 21-year-old reality star announced the wonderful news on her private social media account, confirming that she’s pregnant with her first child.

Georgia, who regularly appears on the beloved Channel 4 programme alongside her best mate Abbie Lynn, announced the exciting news by sharing a sweet photo of her baby’s scan alongside the words, “Baby Newby – Due July 2022”.

Credit: instagram.com/georgbell_

Also featured in the snap was a white babygrow, with the words, “And then there were four” embroidered on top, referring to Georgia, her boyfriend Josh, their cute little doggy, Vinnie, and their new baby who is due to be born later this summer.

Georgia and Abbie first appeared on Gogglebox in 2018, during the show’s 12th season, quickly becoming fan favourites.

As it happens, that same year Georgia started dating her other half, Josh Newby. However, preferring to keep her personal life to herself, viewers have yet to catch a glimpse of Josh on the hit programme.

This wonderful baby news follows the very exciting introduction to fellow Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford’s son, Jimmy, who was born last year.

Huge congratulations to both Georgia and Josh on their joyous baby news and this brilliant new adventure!