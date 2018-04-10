Go! Go! Go! Ben & Jerry’s are giving away FREE ice-cream cones today

This is not a drill!

Today, April 10, marks international Free Cone Day, and Ben & Jerry's are giving all its customers a free scoop of their favourite ice-cream.

Now in it's 39th year, the annual Free Cone Day was set up as a way for the iconic ice-cream company to celebrate and thanks thier fans for another great year in business.

It's the Tenth of April, and that can only mean one thing. It's #FreeConeDay all over the world! Find your euphoria here >> https://t.co/leuIEcFapT pic.twitter.com/wyNVE4WMDN — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) April 10, 2018

Today, Ben & Jerry’s hands out more than one million free scoops of Fairtrade ice cream across the world each April, with all the classic flavours such as Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie on offer.

“We believe in having fun, and in thanking our fans with free ice cream as each year goes by”, said the company’s CEO Jostein Solheim.

“To us it’s a chance to have a bit of a party, to build connections with our fans, and show them how much we appreciate them,” he added.

Oh and, this is the first year that non-dairy folk can get in on the action too, with scoops of the brands new vegan-friendly ice-cream also on offer.

To find you nearest Ben and Jerry's shop click here.

Enjoy!