Glee’s Heather Morris honours Naya Rivera four years after her death

Heather Morris has paid tribute to Naya Rivera on the fourth anniversary of her death.

Naya, known for her role as Santana Lopez in the hit series Glee, tragically passed away at the age of 33 in July 2020 after a drowning incident in Lake Piru, California.

To mark the four-year anniversary of Naya’s passing, Heather has honoured her with an emotional tribute online.

Morris posted a black and white photo to her 1M Instagram followers of her and Naya embracing each other.

The 37-year-old added Landslide by Fleetwood Mac over the picture, a song she and Naya covered in an episode of Glee alongside Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the caption of the touching post, Heather penned, “I can’t believe it’s been 4 years..boy how time flies. Yet every year I’m taken by surprise how much it still hurts”.

“We grow up together, fell apart, and came back together in such a beautiful way”.

“God you’re missed so much…except I can’t shake the feeling you never left…you’re still here with us..guiding us to our highest potential”, she continued before adding, “I miss you Nay Nay”.

Many fans flooded the comments with supportive messages for Heather as she reminisced on her friendship with Naya.

One fan wrote, “4 years that have passed quickly, but the love for her will never pass”.

“Thanks for sharing part of your heart with us & special photos, both of you are so loved”, penned a second fan.

A third commenter added, “sending you so much love, she is always with you”.

On July 8 2020, Naya was reported missing after she failed to return home after a boat trip to Lake Piru with her four-year-old son, Josey.

When officials were searching for Naya and her son, Josey was found on the boat alone. Five days later, Naya’s body was discovered and her death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

It is believed that Naya saved her son from drowning by helping him get back onto the boat, but was tragically unable to save herself.