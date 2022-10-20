Glam fashion is back with a bang at Jervis Shopping Centre

This season at Jervis Shopping Centre, glam is back and there's something for every party occasion you've got in the diary. Photographed in the opulent surrounds of the Stella Cinema Theatre in Rathmines, the winter collection is fun and energetic with a touch of luxury.

Sparkly dress, €46.99, shoes, €46.99, both New Look; earrings, €41.95, as part of set



Speaking about winter wardrobe staples, stylist Corina Gaffey said, “It’s all about going out-out with your style this season!"

Dasran Jacket, €120, bag, €49, both M&S, t-shirt, €17.99, skirt, €19.99, both Berskha, shoes, €39.99, New Look



"Whether it's sparkling sequins, luxurious velvets, colour blocking with jewel tones or statement prints, Jervis Shopping Centre is the one-stop-shop for all of your party needs in the run up to the festive season." she continued.

Purple shirt, €39.99, Vila, red trousers, €55, M&S pink bag, €23, leopard shoes, €39.99, all New Look



Corina explains, "Outerwear as always is a key staple in the stores and comes in the form of puffer, teddy bear, leather, trench and shearling with price-points to suit every pocket."

Earrings, €37.95, Dasran, rings, from €34.95 Dasran, Navy Velvet jacket €95, trousers, €55, M&S,

cami, €13, F&F; silver shoes, €39.99, silver bag, €25.99, both New Look



Corina adds, “For those staying in, cosying up or going on winter walks, Jervis, as always, has a great selection of casual brands that work for your wardrobe."

Dress, €49.99, shoes, €46.99, bag, €22.99, all New Look



"This month sees the opening of Dublin City’s first Gym + Coffee store in the Centre, adding to the stellar line-up of retailers all housed under the one roof."

Dress, €50, AX Paris, New Look, silver bag, €35, boots, €155, both M&S



Looks are curated from stores in the Centre including New Look, Stradivarius, Bershka, Carraig Donn, JD Sports, Schuh, Sunglass Hut, Dansran, Timberland, Vans, Jack and Jones, Vila, F&F at Tesco, Diesel, Gym+Coffee, Raidar, Best Menswear and Marks and Spencer.

(left to right) Purple Jacket M&S €82, Yellow Shirt Vila €19.99, Yellow Skirt Vila €17.49, Boots M&S €95

Jeans €60, Jumper €54.99, Jacket €109.99, all Diesel; Shoes Nike Airforces Schuh €88



Jervis Shopping Centre has over 50 retailers and is one of Dublin’s most iconic and vibrant shopping environments and is easily accessible by Luas, DART, bus or car. Car parking for the full day is capped at €13.

Check Blazer €55.99, Check Dress €29.99, Red Boots €35.95 all Stradivarius



Main feature image: Pink dress, €49.95, Pala Doro, Carraig Donn, shoes, €29.99, bag, €19.99, New Look

Photo Credits

Stylist – Corina Gaffey

Photographer – Leon Farrell

Models – Simona, Not Another Agency, Indra & Lar, Assets

Location – Stella Cinema, Rathmines