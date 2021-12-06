Give the gift of a donation: The charities to give back to this Christmas season

It’s a crazy time of year and it’s so easy to get caught up in the hubbub of the season. The Christmas lists, the endless hours of shopping, the frantic scheduling to catch up with friends and family – it can all et out of hand so quickly that before we know it, Christmas has become about the things we accumulate, rather than what we give back.

The season is one of love and light and it’s not just about experiencing these things, but about sending them out into the world. And one way we can do that is to donate to worthy causes this year to make a difference in people’s lives. We’ve compiled some of Ireland’s most worthy causes to donate to this Christmas season to give back in the form of a present to another or just to give back yourself.

Irish singer/songwriter and mother of two Una Healy is encouraging as many people as possible to support Ronald MacDonald House’s vital service this Christmas. Customers can purchase a Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland (RMHC Ireland) Santa Hat across McDonald’s 95 restaurants nationwide for €2 each

All money donated will go directly to RMHC Ireland, who have supported over 4,000 families with ill or injured children nationwide since it first opened in Ireland 17 years ago. RMHC Ireland provides accommodation and a caring and supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill and are hospitalised or undergoing medical treatment at Children’s Health Ireland, Crumlin.

In 2020 alone, over 200 families from across the country stayed at RMHC Ireland. The average length of stay for a family in Ronald McDonald House last year was 26 nights and the fundraising campaign has been running for over 10 years, raising over €1.2 million for the charity to date.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities Ireland and the families they support, or to donate, visit https://rmhc.ie/.

Children’s Health Foundation’s Bertie and Charlie Bear

This Christmas at The Europe Hotel & Resort, Bertie Bear’s cousin Charlie Bear has come all the way from Bearhaven to help raise money for the children’s charity – Children’s Health Foundation at Temple Street, Dublin to bring comfort, care and company to over 130,000 babies, boys and girls undergoing treatment across the country.

For a €20 donation, you will receive a Charlie Bear who is super soft and cuddly, dressed in The Europe Hotel & Resort’s red jumper, while helping to spread the care. Charlie Bear can stay with you or you can give him to any child you think would like his company. The best news is that 100% of the proceeds made from the sale of Charlie Bear will go straight to Children’s Health Foundation at Temple Street, Dublin.

Everyone who donates to receive a Charlie Bear will also be entered to win an Overnight Stay at The Europe Hotel & Resort with Dinner, Bed & full Irish Breakfast in a Deluxe Lakeview Room for 2 people sharing.

To donate and receive your Charlie Bear now, visit theeurope.com. To find out more about the great work done by Children’s Health Foundation visit, childrenshealth.ie/.

Children’s Health Foundation is urging the public to make a special Christmas donation this year to support CHI’s vital and life-saving work and help get kids back to being kids. Christmas has arrived for sick children in our children’s hospitals and urgent care centre, with the help of a few familiar faces, including Santa himself. Celebrations kicked off just in time for the Toy Show last Friday 26th November, with CHI at Connolly hitting the switch and lighting the way for the rest of CHI. CHI at Temple Street welcomed Santa himself yesterday, who joined young patient’s Emily and Amy to switch on thousands of sparkling lights that adorn the façade of the building.

The event in CHI at Temple Street was once again kindly supported by Tesco Ireland, who have raised over €6.5million for the hospital over the past six years of their partnership with Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street.

The winter wonderland was generously supported by Dalata Hotel Group who are now in their fifth year of supporting Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin, raising over €1.1m in that time.

To donate today and support sick children in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Connolly and Tallaght this Christmas, visit childrenshealth.ie/donate.

For those looking to shop Irish this Christmas, ebay.ie has it covered with over 2,400 small Irish businesses operating on the marketplace, offering a huge variety of goods at a range of price points, with speedy delivery to boot!

This year why not make an extra meaningful addition to your Christmas shopping list to help support families around Ireland who may need a helping hand.

This year eBay is hosting a special festive charity virtual bauble appeal for St Vincent De Paul. Shoppers can simply donate to SVP’s Virtual Christmas Bauble Campaign on ebay.ie’s homepage, which will go towards food and home essentials to help make Christmas a little better for those in need. You can choose to purchase a virtual bauble for the value of €5, €10, €20, €50 or €100 – and this donation will go straight to SVP.

On Saturday 4th December in Sandymount, marked the 26th year that Mr Tilly has decorated his home and garden with an array of Christmas lights as a fundraiser for Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services. He has raised over €155,000 from this and other fundraising activities for the Hospice.

Established in 1879 Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services is a 215-bed facility that provides specialist care for those with a wide range of needs from rehabilitation to end-of-life care. Just over 600 staff work with residents, patients and their families at a most difficult time in their lives. Focusing on the person, and not the condition, care is provided on-site in its facilities in Harold’s Cross, Blackrock and Wicklow, as well as in people’s own homes across south Dublin and Wicklow.

Speaking about his annual display, Mr Tilly said: “I set up the lights every year as a way to celebrate the work of the Hospice and my local community, who are a real support to me and to each other. I’m a long-time supporter of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services since they cared for my Uncle Dan and Aunt Julia years ago.

“Last year we raised almost €17,000k, which was really fantastic, especially because of Covid-19. I’d hope to raise the same again this year. It’s all down to the great support of the community”, he added.

Mr Tilly gets great support from the local community and from the sports supporters going to the Aviva Stadium. Mr Tilly’s lights are turned on every evening and stay lit until the 6th January and you can find out more about what the hospice does here.

Throughout history Sandalwood has been a symbol of relaxation, balance and purification. Its rich woody scent is deep and warming with soft and sweet accents. Complete with gorgeous gift box, this candle makes a lovely gift or self-gift.

Avoca is proud to partner with Walk in my Shoes, the flagship mental health awareness campaign from St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services. St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services work to promote positive mental health for young people across Ireland. By running events and providing free resources which spark conversation, tackle stigma and foster wellbeing

Designed by our Avoca creative team here in Co. Wicklow, we hope this candle will help to shine a light on this very worthy cause. All proceeds from these candles will be donated to Walk in Shoes. Buy here.