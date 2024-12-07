Give back this December with Max Benjamin’s charity campaign for cystic fibrosis

This December, Max Benjamin, the renowned Irish brand known for its luxury home fragrances, will support the Julian Benson CF Foundation by donating 10% of the sales from its beloved True Lavender Candle. The campaign will run from December 1st to 31st, with the candle retailing at €28.

Owned and managed by three siblings, Orla, Mark and David Van den Bergh, Max Benjamin has become a leader in the home fragrance industry, celebrated for its natural wax candles and sophisticated scents. With a commitment to craftsmanship and sustainability, Max Benjamin continues to create products that bring elegance and comfort into homes worldwide.

The True Lavender Candle, a customer favourite, features a blend of lavender oils that capture the enchanting aroma of the purple lavender fields of Provence. Known for its calming and restorative properties, this timeless fragrance helps to relieve stress and promote harmony. True Lavender—pure, simple, and soothing.

By purchasing the True Lavender Candle during December, customers will directly contribute to the important work of the Julian Benson CF Foundation, which supports individuals living with cystic fibrosis and their families.

The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is dedicated to supporting people and their families living with Cystic Fibrosis. Opening Irelands first home away from home in a few short weeks this home will be known in as Tranquility House. As people travel from all over Ireland for treatment in Dublin, Tranquility House will ensure families can be there to support their loved one when in hospital, at a time when it is most vital.

The True Lavender Candle will be available throughout December via Max Benjamin’s online store. This initiative invites customers to enjoy a classic fragrance while making a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by cystic fibrosis.

For more information about the campaign and the True Lavender Candle, visit www.maxbenjamin.com.