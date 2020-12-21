Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh is pregnant with her third child!

‘They say 3 is the magic number!’

Kimberley Walsh (39) took to Instagram last night to announce that she is pregnant with her third child!

The former ‘Girls Aloud’ Singer and her husband Justin Scott are fifteen weeks pregnant.

The singer, presenter and actress shared a post on the 21st of December sharing with OK magazine that she feels it’s a strange time to share lovely news;

‘It’s a strange time but I’m so happy to share this lovely news with you all! Me, Justin and the boys are so excited to add another little munchkin to our crew. Thanks @ok_mag for capturing these pics for us we had such a fun day shooting with you. Now pass me the mince pies!’

Kimberley is already mother to Bobby (6) and Cole (4). She says the boys are so excited about the pregnancy and are hoping for another baby brother. Walsh wants to find out the child’s sex at the 20-week scan, unlike her previous pregnancies. I think we’ve all had enough surprises this year!

Kimberley spoke about their decision making process in expanding their family and how she and husband Justin Scott (38) knew it was the right move for them: 'We chatted throughout the lockdown and said family is everything and we're not really done, and we'd quite like to add one more'

Kimberley and Justin met back in 2003 at a gig, as both their bands (Girls Aloud and Triple 8) had been signed to the same label, Polydor. The pair have been married since 2016.

Restrictions due to Coronavirus have made her slow down, both in terms of her career and her overall life, allowing her to asses her personal life and family situation, to see what she really wanted. She told OK magazine that 'I’ve had a few busy years of working and being a mum. I’m of a certain age where it’s a bit now or never.’

Because of restrictions, Kimberley had to attend her 12-week scan alone, as Justin had to stay home to mind Bobby and Cole, who were at home due to a Covid outbreak at their school.

'We have to accept there's going to be a few things like that thrown at us along the way. If you have a baby in these times, it's not going to be straightforward,' she admitted, shedding a light on how difficult and complicated these important family moments have become in light of coronavirus restrictions.

Even though certain aspects of the pregnancy will be different because of this, the couple still wanted to include Bobby and Cole in a meaningful way. Walsh says she knew once her period was late that she was pregnant, but wanted to wait a while before telling the boys. They revealed their pregnancy to them in the cutest way;

‘My husband Justin and I told the boys with a Christmas treasure hunt and a note under the tree.’

She added: 'For the family, it's been a bit of light in the distance and something to look towards and get excited about, and plan for.'

Her Girls Aloud former bandmates have rallied around her also, Kimberley revealing that Cheryl and Nicola Roberts are 'really excited’, and that Cheryl ‘sends me names quite a lot’.

It’s so important to have friends and family to get you trough tough times, and there’s little that’s tougher than being pregnant in a pandemic! We’re so excited for Kimberley, who will being giving birth in 2021.