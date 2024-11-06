Girls Aloud reveal charity single in honour of Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud fans have been reacting to the news that the beloved band will be re-releasing one of their most popular singles.

The girlband – which consists of surviving members Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts – reunited earlier this year for their tour ‘The Girls Aloud Show’, across the UK and Ireland.

Their reunion came less than three years after the untimely death of their bandmate, Sarah Harding, who passed away in September 2021 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 39.

Now, as they continue to honour Sarah’s legacy, Girls Aloud have confirmed that they are re-releasing one of their hit tracks, with a new focus on Sarah’s vocals.

Earlier today, Girls Aloud took to Instagram to post a throwback snap from 2004, when the five bandmates recorded a charity single for BBC’s Children In Need.

“This year marks the 20th anniversary of our BBC Children In Need single ‘I’ll Stand By You’. To celebrate and honour our amazing Sarah, we’re releasing a brand-new studio version of the track once again in support of @bbccin,” they announced.

“‘I’ll Stand By You (Sarah’s Version)’ features Sarah on lead vocal throughout using vocals we discovered in the Girls Aloud vault from the original recording sessions. The track played a key part in our ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ arena tour this summer and was an emotional moment for us all,” they wrote.

Confirming when the single will be released, the band added: “Download from 15th November 2024 in support of Children in Need.”

Following the bittersweet news, many Girls Aloud fans have been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“Can’t wait to hear it even though it will be so emotional… Sarah would be so proud,” one follower replied on Instagram.

“This is amazing news. What a way to honour Sarah, thank you for giving us this version,” another commented.

“Oh girls we wanted this version so much after hearing it on tour. It means so much to all of us,” a third fan added.