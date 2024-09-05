Girls Aloud honour Sarah Harding three years after her passing

Girls Aloud have been paying tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, three years after her death.

The beloved singer tragically passed away on September 5, 2021, following a battle with breast cancer. She was 39.

As a mark of respect for their late bandmate and friend, the four surviving members of Girls Aloud – Nicola Roberts, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh – have paid an emotional tribute to her.

Earlier today, the popstars came together to share a joint statement to their fans. On the official Girls Aloud social media accounts, they chose to post a stunning image of Sarah, taken during one of the band’s many photoshoots.

“How can it already be 3 years?” they wrote, alongside an emoji of a broken heart.

“Sending love to all of Sarah’s fans, friends and family today,” the girls added.

Following their sweet tribute, Nicola also took the opportunity to unveil her own personal tribute to Sarah.

On her Instagram stories, the 38-year-old shared a heartwarming photo of herself and Sarah together, all dressed up.

“It will never be real for me,” Niocla penned alongside the image.

To mark the third anniversary of Sarah’s death, many Girls Aloud fans have been flocking to social media to express their own devastation at her passing.

“We miss you we love you Sarah! Us Alouders and the girls are keeping her legacy of happiness and joy,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Sarah will live forever in our hearts, minds and in the music with Girls Aloud,” another commented.

“Walking Primrose today more than ever,” a third fan added, in reference to Sarah’s iconic lyric from the song The Promise.

Earlier this year, Girls Aloud toured across the UK and Ireland as part of their ‘The Girls Aloud Show’ reunion.

The tour – which marked the first time that the four singers had performed without Sarah – included several tributes to her. A portion of the ticket sales was also donated to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.